Why Online Casino Gamers Love Live Dealer Poker

Live dealer poker is a popular game that offers online casino players around the world the unique opportunity to play and interact with live dealers from any location.

Standard online poker may be fun, but live poker has revolutionized the industry and the game itself. It takes all the benefits of a brick-and-mortar casino poker game and applies them to an online gaming environment.

With live dealer poker, you can now engage in conversation with the dealer and enjoy a much more authentic experience that is being controlled by another human being. As well as adding authenticity to the experience, live poker also allows for a much more friendly experience that goes much further than the cards alone.

Top Live Dealer Poker Games

There are numerous real money online poker games you can choose from depending on which online casino you are playing at. Below are some examples:

Live Texas Hold ‘Em Poker

This poker game is arguably the most well-known. The game is played by people from all over the world and is known for its simplicity. Here, each player gets two face-down cards known as hole cards or pocket cards. Only the player can see these cards which they use to combine with the community cards laid out on the table to make the best five-card hand possible. Starting Hand selection is a great initial strategy for beginners.

Seven Card Stud

This popular game is another version of poker and one of its oldest variations. In this version rules, players must pay an ante (hence the phrase up the ante) to receive two cards face down, and one faced up. Throughout the next four rounds, four new cards are dealt with the last one facing down. The remaining players will have a standoff where the person with the best five-card hand wins.

2-7 Triple Draw

Last but not least is 2-7 Triple Draw. More advanced players typically prefer this game. The goal of the game is to make the lowest hand – essentially inverting the objective of traditional poker and forcing players to switch their strategy completely. In each of the four rounds, the player will pick between zero and five cards to toss, each of which will be replaced by the live dealer.

Top Casinos to Play Online Poker Games

Unfortunately, most US online casinos do not offer live dealer poker. However, there are several casino sites that have online real money poker games.

BetOnline Casino is a highly ranked US online casino that offers a wide variety of games, including some of the best poker table games. At the casino, you can benefit from $35 Free Play for Live Dealer Casino games, as well as fast payouts that ensure you will receive any winnings within 24 hours. Bovada Casino is a popular online casino that is trusted and respected by a wide variety of US online players across the country. As well as having a good reputation, fast payouts ensure you never have to wait long to receive your money. A vast number of welcome bonuses and promotions ensure you always have the best time possible on this site. Ignition Casino is another reputable online casino that offers a wide variety of options for online gamblers. At this top-rated casino site, you can enjoy game variants like 3-Card Poker and Pai Gow Poker. The site has a vast number of promotions and bonuses to keep you happy and entertained throughout your time there.

Why Choose Live Dealer Poker?

One of the best advantages of playing poker at live casinos is that many of the games have low minimum bets and many free rolls for first-time gamers. As a result, you get lots of opportunities to practice your techniques, improve your poker skills, and build up your bankroll as you familiarize yourself with the game.

Live dealer poker also lets you communicate directly with the dealer and your opponents throughout the game via an instant chat tool. As a result, the experience is much more authentic, social, and entertaining. After all, poker is a fun game, but making friends and communicating with other people is a big part of that fun, much of which is absent in standard online poker.

Ready to Get in the Live Poker Action?

If you want to play some real money poker games, why not head over to any of these top-rated US online casinos and join for free now? Take advantage of their generous welcome bonuses and free bets for first time members. You’ll be able to try the games out without spending any cash to see which poker game is best for you.

About John Woods:

John is a professional copywriter with seven years of experience creating gripping content for a wide variety of audiences. His work has been published on UC Today, No Jitter, and InGenius. He’s a versatile writer who specializes in the fields of technology, cloud communications, as well as gaming and online casinos. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, watching football, playing guitar, and trying to learn Spanish.