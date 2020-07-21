Why Pay N Play Casinos are the Future of Gaming

If you’ve been reading casino news lately, one topic keeps coming up: Play N Play Casino gaming. What is it? Who’s behind it and why do we think it’s the future of gaming?

Let’s start with the first question. Pay N Play casinos are a new breed of gambling websites that let you play their games without having to register an account. How does that work? Casinos have partnered with online banking provider Trustly in a deal that will see Trustly handle KYC verifications.

As a result, casinos no longer need to ask players for verification documents, names, email addresses and phone numbers. Trustly will handle the legwork. Additionally, it will help deposit and withdraw their money hassle-free.

To expound more, below are the concepts of Pay N Play Casinos, how to try it and the benefits you’ll get.

No Account Needed

By default, joining an online casino means providing your name, email address and creating login details. With Pay N Play casinos, you can play slots and card games without the need to provide your personal information.

All you need is a Trustly account. Trustly will then partner with your casino of choice to help you make a quick deposit. Next up you can play slots, poker or blackjack for as long as you want. When it comes to cash out your profits, Trustly will help you withdraw your money smoothly.

KYC Verification Not Required

Everyone dreads the verification process at online casinos. It takes days or weeks. Sometimes it fails and a casino could end up withholding your money for months.

With Pay N Play Casinos, your personal information is not required. Trustly enforces KYC verification. That means you must provide your name and identification documents to the e-wallet.

But once that’s done, you’ll never have to worry about KYC again. Every time you feel like playing casino games, all you’ll have to do is to fund your Trustly account. Then you can select how much you want to bet at a specific casino and the e-wallet will do the rest.

Play Games on the Go

This is something most casino players never thought would happen. You set a budget, play a variety of casino games, and once you’ve heard enough, you withdraw your money. No cash stays in your casino account unless you want it that way.

That means no need to send countless emails to a casino’s support team. No worries about long withdrawal processes, or tedious verifications. You can deposit money, play your games and withdraw your profits all in the same day.

Voitolla has a handpicked list of the best Pay N Play casinos in 2020. Compare their games and bonuses and start to play now. If you need more information on how these casinos work, use our guide below

Select a Pay N Play Casino

Because it’s a new concept, not many online casinos support Pay N Play. However, Voitolla has identified ten Pay N Play casinos that are genuine and safe. Many of them work in Finland, Sweden and Germany presently. But hopefully, they will support more countries sooner rather than later.

Choose a Deposit Option

After you select a suitable casino, next up is to deposit money. It’s a straightforward process. You select your bank and specific how much you want to deposit. Then you enter your Trustly user ID and password and complete your deposit.

Play

With money in your casino account, do you need a guide on what to do next? Choose and play games. The average Pay N Play casino offers games from software providers you know and respect: NetEnt, Microgaming, Play’n GO, Blueprint, BTG and Evolution Gaming.

That means you can play Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst or Thunderstruck if you love popular slots. Or you can choose new Megaways slots from Big Time Gaming. Alternatively, you can hover to the live dealer section to play poker, blackjack and roulette in a live setting.

Withdraw

After a thoroughly entertaining gaming session, you might want to cash out your profits. Find the withdrawal option and specify the amount you want to withdraw. The best Pay N Play casinos process payments instantly or within 24 hours at most.

Pay N Play Casino Benefits

Pay N Play casinos are still a new concept, and not every casino has been quick to try the model. Additionally, not everyone knows about these operators. But when you think about the benefits being offered, Pay and Play casinos are clearly the future of the industry.

No More Unwanted Newsletters

Tired of receiving gambling related newsletters daily? Pay N Play casinos are about to solve this problem. You never have to reveal your email address to casinos. And neither do you need to provide your phone contact.

Your Data Can’t be Shared

For a long time, casinos used to trade players’ data with rival companies for selfish reasons. They would reveal details of people who have requested account closures in the past or people who win too much.

A slew of laws from regulators such as the UKGC and MGA reduced this behaviour. But now Pay N Play casinos have an opportunity to end it once and for all. That’s because they don’t handle data that can be used to reveal players’ information. And as a result, not even your favourite casino knows much about you.

Pay N Play Casinos: Where the Future Lies

People love their privacy. But when dealing with online businesses such as casinos, there’s often no option but to trade your privacy for something you want. So, now that there’s a new type of operators offering an opportunity to gamble without revealing your personal data, everyone is excited.

The best part is that Pay N Play casinos have no significant differences with traditional operators. They have games from the same providers. They work on both mobile and computer devices.

What’s remaining is for other payment providers to follow Trustly’s lead and change the online gaming industry for the better.