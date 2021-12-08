Even though most casinos accept deposits and withdrawals to and from your bank account, and although this is the easiest and instant payment method you can use, it’s not always advisable to do this. Especially if you’re dealing with a large amount of money. Cash is always the safest and cleanest way, but not an option when you need funds to play online. First of all, make sure that you have a good computer that can actually run the casino games and handle the transfers at an acceptable speed. Nowadays, many have moved on to laptops, because it’s easy to transport to and from work. In 99% of the cases these will have an AMD or an Intel CPU in it, which are well known brands within the computing landscape. This doesn’t necessarily mean that they are fast and up-to-date. These brands have low tier CPU’s as well as old versions of their processors. Please note that it is also important to have updated versions of your drivers, otherwise the software can bottleneck your system.

Benefits of Various Payment Methods At Online Games And Casinos

So what’s the safest transaction method when funding your online casino account? Credit card? E-wallets? Neteller? There’s a lot to think about before heading to the cashier section of online casino sites.

Look, we know you’re impatient. You want to play casino games, poker, Texas Hold ‘em etc. and load your account with a juicy bonus. You want spins and slots, not a page full of small print. But picking a way of funding your transactions is crucially important, and this is the place you’ll find out what’s best.

The standard option is to use your credit card. Companies like Visa and Mastercard spend a lot of money on security, exactly because of the high amount of fraud that takes place at online casinos games such as Poker. Operators such as PokerStars, which is one of the biggest poker sites, has even previously stated that using a credit card will give you a good chance of getting your money back even if you’ve been scammed.

Using your debit card is probably not quite as safe, but banks are increasingly aware that customers need enhanced protection. If you feel a little nervous about using this option, consider prepaid cards instead. The most scammers can get from you is what you’ve loaded up. Your other funds are safe.

The next deposit option you want to consider is PayPal. The fintech giant’s bread and butter? Its reputation stands and falls with online payments. The company is the leading online payment method out there, and has a multitude of advantages for its users:

Multiple payment methods. PayPal gives you flexibility. For example, you can fund purchases through your balance, your credit or debit card, directly from your bank account, or even a loan option (and more!).

PayPal gives you flexibility. For example, you can fund purchases through your balance, your credit or debit card, directly from your bank account, or even a loan option (and more!). Security – also at online casinos Top of the list, really: PayPal has security and safety at the forefront. All customers are protected, your money is safe. Once you enter your details on their system and get the sign up confirmation on your email, you won’t have to do so again. All you need to do is remember your email address and password. Also computer electronics and the way a microprocessor works makes a PC vulnerable for hackers. This is also one of the reasons why PayPal is working hard everyday to ensure the safety of everyone on both desktop devices such as Macs and PC’s, but also on mobile devices like smartphones. A microprocessor is an integrated circuit containing the arithmetic, logic and control circuitry required to interpret and execute instructions from a computer program.

The service itself won’t cost you a fee, and the payment process doesn’t charge extra. They make their money when sending money to other accounts, not when you make a credit card payment. Customer support is top-notch. If you ever have a problem, they’ll have your back.

Also, PayPal casinos are very common, with most gambling sites such as CasinoTopsOnline.com aware of the fact it’s one of the preferred services for players due to its convenience and safety. Furthermore, payments can be made from a wide variety of countries, and its app means you can pay on the go as well.

There are also a bunch of popular e-wallets you can use. Stick to the big names in the industry: Trustly, Skrill, Neteller are major companies and your money should be safe with these. It also depends where you live; some countries have a preferred e-wallet that’s only used in that particular place. Do your due diligence and read plenty of reviews before signing up, however.

E-wallets essentially provide an additional layer between your bank and any online transaction. Ensuring there isn’t a direct link between your casino and your hard-earned cash is always the safest option. E-wallets are a great alternative to PayPal, as the latter is restricted in some countries and you won’t be able to sign-up.

Enterprise Technology and High End Computing

Gambling with cryptocurrency is another preferred method, although perhaps one of the more rogue options. Transactions with crypto are fully anonymous, and you are in control of how much you send and where to. Some websites will also give you additional bonuses for your games if you use this method.

Sending crypto can be tricky, however, and once that money has left your wallet, it’s gone. That’s the deal with decentralized currency; there’s no higher power or customer service agent to process a refund.

Gaining cryptocurrency can be tricky as well if you don’t want to directly convert your fiat money. When Bitcoin was first launched it was easy to mine the modern currency on your home/gaming computer. Any high end computer with a powerful graphics card was able to mine a lot. Combine that with a powerful CPU with many Ghz and you have a recipe for making money. Today it’s more tricky as the world is in a short supply of chips that powers everything from cars and laptops to tablets today. This means that a high end graphics card such as the RTX 3080 costs around $1700, and is impossible to buy in a computer and electronics store as they are sold the instant they have it in stock. Even with a high end gaming rig today you won’t be able to mine at any level close to what was achieved on a home computer in 2009.

Ensure a Safe Experience When Playing Online Casino Games such as Poker and Card Games

Five Card Draw, Texas Hold ‘em, Omaha Hold ‘em, Video Poker, spam, spoof, virus, scam. No matter what you play online the internet (and so also the casino world) is full of things looking to steal your money. That’s a fact. Even if you have ways to take precautions and you think you’re one of the smart players, it pays to stay hype-vigilant at all times.

Check that the site you’re going to is the real one for that company. The number of cases where a customer has gone through a replica scam site, too many to count. Don’t just believe the information you read on sites, do a third-party check.

Read the terms and conditions when it comes to taking home your winnings. Casinos will often charge a high transaction fee, or they’ll give you a ridiculous reason why you can’t go through the withdrawal process.

Always keep your mind engaged. Take your time before picking from the multitude of gambling sites out there.