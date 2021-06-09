Why Starburst and Book of Dead are used in so many online casino welcome bonuses

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last decade, then you are bound to be familiar with two of the most popular casino slots ever.

NetEnt’s Starburst game is an absolute classic and probably the go-to slot when people discuss online casinos. Since its release in 2013, Starburst has grown to be the biggest casino game on the planet, bar none. At CasinoLuck, this colourful creation is available to our UK-based players as part of our extensive game library. We pride ourselves on the quality of entertainment we provide at CasinoLuck. Both Starburst and Book of Dead help us to maintain that fantastic standard here.

Play’n GO hit the jackpot when they released the brilliant Book of Dead game. Its main character, Rich Wilde, became an instant hit and it has even spawned some spin-off slots such as Cat Wilde and the Doom of Dead. Even now, five years after its release, Book of Dead is still as popular as ever.

These games are constantly high up on our ‘most played’ lists at CasinoLuck, month-after-month.

We reviewed both Book of Dead and Starburst in great detail at CasinoLuck. You should definitely check those out and learn everything you need to know before trying either game.

Games that are Accessible to Players of All Levels

The larger the market you can provide for, the more popular your game can potentially be. Starburst and Book of Dead both do a great job of being accessible to casino newbies and high rollers alike.

Starburst allows bets from between 0.01 per spin right up to a reasonable maximum of 100 per spin. If you’re minding your money, you can check it out in free demo mode at CasinoLuck. Or you could try the smallest bet of 0.01 per go.

With Book of Dead, there is a similar betting range on offer. You can choose between 1 and 5 coins, as well as a coin value between 0.01 and 1. You can play with a bet range between 0.10 and 100 per spin.

This is all so important when it comes to allowing your games to grow and become as popular as these two slots have done. The more people who can play, the more people that will play. Simples.

The Magic of a Welcome Bonus

Welcome bonuses are fun, aren’t they? I think we can all agree it’s the best way for a casino to make you feel at home. The more they roll out the red carpet, get you seated and let you put your feet up, the more likely you are to love the place.

There’s a certain magic to a successful welcome bonus. We certainly believe that here at CasinoLuck. That’s why we included 150 free spins on the brilliant Book of Dead slot as well as a 100% match bonus up to $/£/€150. What’s not to love about that?!

Starburst and Book of Dead are used in welcome bonuses at thousands of casinos. There must be a reason for that, right? To be honest, it’s pretty clear once you spend some time playing either of these great games. They are very attractive, visually, and can be the perfect way to help introduce a new player to your casino. Both slots are also great fun with fairly simple gameplay. Add to that the wonderful win potential of each game and the worldwide appeal of Starburst and Book of Dead quickly becomes clear.

Both of these games are known for their huge potential maximum winnings. That’s a great way to introduce players to your casino, isn’t it? Give them a sample of some of the best games on the planet and they won’t be long falling in love with the website!