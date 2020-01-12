Why You Should Play Coral Casino

The world of online gaming sees new casinos introduced almost on a daily basis. With such a crowd, it’s definitely a story of hit and miss. There are many factors that determine how ‘good’ an online casino is. From the license and security measures implemented to the range of games, there are many things to pay attention to when joining an online casino.

With that being said, there are plenty of options that tick all the boxes. Coral is one of them. A widely popular UK casino with a long and excellent history behind it, Coral is one of those web casinos that know what gaming is.

A champion of the betting industry since 1926, Coral made the jump online in 2002 and enjoyed immediate success. Throughout the years, the casino never stopped improving, adding new features and games that helped it rise to the top of online casino lists. There’s plenty of value for everyone in the casino – from the Coral Casino welcome betting offer to promos and loads of games, it’s a casino you shouldn’t miss.

If you’re wondering why you should join it, continue reading below.

Licensed & Safe

When it comes to safety & security, it doesn’t get better than Coral. Licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and the government of Gibraltar, it’s a gaming site that’s as safe as it gets. For those of you unaware, the UKGC is the golden standard in gaming certification. It ensures that your rights as a player are guaranteed and can help you resolve any dispute.

Additionally, the casino uses state-of-the-art security systems to keep your private data and transactions safe.

The Biggest Bonuses in the Industry

Coral Casino greatly rewards its players right from the moment they join. You’ll earn a nice welcome gift for signing up but that’s not everything you’ll get for free. To keep its players happy, Coral has come up with generous bonuses and promotions that apply to casino and live dealer games as well. Exclusive host offers are also on the cards just like special poker and bingo bonuses. In short, you have plenty of extra cash to claim.

Massive Selection of Games

If you want to scroll an endless list of slots and casino games, Coral’s your best option. You will find the biggest and best casino games of all time including hundreds of slots from the industry’s biggest providers. Whether you’re looking for feature-packed slots or you want to want to spin the roulette wheel, Coral has it all.

Make sure you don’t miss the jackpot section. The Ted Jackpot, for example, sees the Thunder Buddies return with a bang and hungerer jackpots (not a typo). Or you can hit the DC Jackpot section and choose Batman. You know how they say – if you can be Batman, then always be Batman.

Play on Your PC, Tablet or Mobile Phone

Thanks to the instant play platform the UK online casino uses, you can play the games with ease on any device you own. PC and Mac are supported, of course, but you can also spin slots and play casino games on the go. Whether it’s your morning commute or you’re travelling abroad, you can take Coral’s full gaming catalog with you anywhere you go.

Strong Selection of Payment Methods

Coral has partnered with the safest and most popular payment methods you can use to fund your account or get your winnings. Players will prefer e-wallets thanks to the ease-of-use, but Visa and Mastercard are always great options as well. If you run into any problems, Coral’s friendly support is there to help 24/7.