William Hill Adds Las Vegas Strip Sports Book at Circus Circus

William Hill Plc Launches its Sportsbook Product with Circus Circus Las Vegas

William Hill is one of the biggest sportsbook operators in the world. This week launching with Circus Circus Las Vegas one of the biggest casino operators in one of the biggest gambling hubs in the world, is the perfect collaboration for both. William Hill said they will host a grand opening celebration during the 2019/2020 March Madness College Basketball Tournament.

Circus Circus will offer wagering on all sports; Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, Pro and College Football, Hockey, Boxing, Golf, Auto Racing and MMA. William Hill is planting a new flag in Vegas. Sports betting enthusiasts as well as visitors will be able to experience Parlay’s and InPlay Wagering.

Circus Circus Las Vegas Owner, Phil Ruffin said they are thrilled with the new opportunity to collaborate with William Hill US. Circus Circus said they can’t wait to remodel the space William Hill will be offering their machines, but the remodel won’t happen until sometime next year.

William Hill’s Chief Executive Officer, Joe Asher said they are proud of signing this landmark deal with one of the biggest casino properties on the Strip in Las Vegas.