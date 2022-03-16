Win a Share of $8K with Red Tiger & CasinoLuck

On St. Patrick’s Day, CasinoLuck and Red Tiger are Giving Away $8,000 in prizes

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at CasinoLuck through March 18th could net you a share of $8,000 in Red Tiger’s March slots tournament.

All you have to do is play any of the qualifying games: Golden Leprechaun Megaways, Rainbow Jackpots, Well of Wilds Megaways, Rainbow Jackpots Power Lines and Jack in a Pot, and score the best single highest win. After all the points are tallied up, you could win yourself a pot’o gold worth up to $1,500 in cash, or any of the other 99 prizes. What’s the best thing about the prizes, besides the fact that there are 100? They’re all in cash, so there’s no wagering required.

1st place- $1,500

2nd place- $1,000

3rd place- $750

4th place- $500

5th place- $250

6th-10th place- $150

11th-20th place- $100

21st-50th place- $50

51st-100th place- $20

Spin your way to the top of the leaderboard with 100% up to $150 plus 150 free spins when you sign up and make your first deposit. This is an exclusive welcome offer for new players only at CasinoLuck.