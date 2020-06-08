Win up to $500 Weekly During Intertop’s $120K Mermaid’s Treasure Contest

June 9, 2020 (Press Release) — The $120,000 Mermaid’s Treasure Casino Bonus Contest begins this week at Intertops Casino and will award $30,000 in bonuses to frequent players every week until July 6th.

Players automatically earn points when they play and those with the most points win the biggest weekly prizes – up to $500 each. In a Final Draw, one of the weekly winners will win another $1000 (with no wagering requirements).

“Everything’s better when it is wetter!” laughed Intertops Casino’s manager as she described this month’s bonus contest. “Playing slots is exciting and competing with fellow players for top weekly bonuses adds an extra level of excitement to it!”

Two underwater games will be popular during this event:

Mermaid’s Pearls features a playful mermaid called “Sprite” who guides players through her undersea world, helping them to find Magic Pearls. The Pearl Meter tallies Magic Pearls as they’re collected and when it reaches 300, the Shipwreck Bonus Pick Feature begins. Players then pick one of five magic pearls to reveal their instant cash prize. Reaching 600 on the Pearl Meter triggers 10 free spins during which there are only Pearls on the reels and wins are multiplied up to 5X.

Alive with the brilliant tropical colors of a coral reef, Megaquarium features a Clown Fish wild that doubles wins and has three bonus features. A Free Games symbol triggers up to 7 free games. The multiplier increases with each winning spin – on the final free spin, payouts are up to 100X. Bonus Symbols on the final free spin trigger Bonus Games, where the right reel is all Wilds. If Super Games symbols appear during Bonus Games, 3 more free spins with 5X payout begin. Hitting Mega Games symbols during a Super Game spin begins the Mega Bonus round with only Wilds on the fourth and fifth reel.

The most trusted name in online gambling for more than 20 years, Intertops Casino offers a huge selection of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming.