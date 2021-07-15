Wins are Waiting with Hot July Offers Over at Slotland Casino

Slotland has bundled an array of hot July offers starting today July 14th and running through Sunday July 18th.

Start offer by spinning the mini slot for up to 100% for an August match. Your first deposit for the month of August will be matched by 30%, 50% or:

100%

111% Mobile Spins

Bonus code July is valid for all mobile slots and can be redeemed one time. Wagering requirements is 30x the bonus and deposit amount.

75% Summer Spins

Bonus code SUMMERTIME is valid for Aztec Adventure, Fruit Mania, Trip to Japan, Olympus, Gods of Egypt and Cirque de Paris slots only and can be redeemed 1x per day. Wagering playthrough requirements is 27x the bonus plus deposit.

50% Play More

Bonus code PLAYMORE is valid for all Slots, Keno and Progressive Jackpot Games and can be claimed 2x per day. Wagering is 26x the bonus plus deposit.

33% All Game Extra

Bonus code ALLGAMES is valid for all games and Cryptocurrency or Coinify deposits and can be redeemed 3x per day. Wagering is 23x the bonus plus deposit amount.

All bonus codes are valid from Wednesday July 14th through Sunday July 18th. Slotland’s general terms and conditions apply.