Wixstars Mobile – 100% Match Up to $300 + 50 Extra Spins

Take Wixstars with You When You Download Their New Mobile App and Receive 100% Match Up to $300 + 50 Extra Spins

Wixstars Casino has made it possible to play your favorite games on the go with their new mobile app. The mobile casino platform is compatible with all mobile devices and tablets too. To play just visit Wixstars from your mobile or tablet, either log into your account, or create a new one if you haven’t already.

The best part about Wixstars’ mobile app, besides the huge selection of games, is that there is no download needed. The app is compatible with any web browser from your phone or tablet. The mobile casino is designed to deliver the same experience as if you were playing from your PC, no matter if your playing from an Android or iOS.

Wixstars Casino offers a new mobile player welcome bonus. All new players who join the casino today will receive a 100% match with the first deposit up to $300 plus 50 extra spins. UK players receive their spins on the Starburst slot and players from the Canadian region receive their 50 free spins on Book of Dead. To receive the welcome bonus credit, make sure to use bonus code 300STARS if your from the UK and BOD50WIX if your from Canada.