Yggdrasil Gaming Awarded its B2B Software License by the Isle of Man Supervision Commission

Yggdrasil Gaming was awarded its B2B Software license by the Isla of Man Supervision Commission. The license will allow Yggdrasil Gaming to secure its long-term presence across several of existing markets. Yggdrasil has had a very busy 2019. The gaming solutions supplier launched a ton of new games and expanded its YGS Masters program. They will be attending one of the biggest gaming events in the world, ICE London 2020 in February.

One of Yggdrasil’s main objectives for 2020 is compliance. Yggdrasil has always been big on policies and procedures and are ready to implement more compliance procedures to ensure their players are protected and treated fairly.

Yggdrasil’s Chief Executive Officer released a statement following the approval of their B2B Software license saying this license is confirmation of the great pride the company takes in adhering to regulatory practices. Ever since the launch, they have been highly regulated and compliant in every gaming jurisdiction and place great emphasis on responsible gaming and compliance across all their products. The total number of software licenses Yggdrasil has achieved to eight across several major gambling jurisdictions including Malta and the United Kingdom.