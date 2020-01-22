Yggdrasil Gaming Launches its Publishing Division

Yggdrasil Gaming launched its publishing pivision which offers their customers tools that to create, build and offer a complete B2B business.

Yggdrasil same the ‘keys to its kingdom’ is part of a new strategy approach with the gaming provider franchising its entire business.

Yggdrasil said from the platform’s current portfolio content to the future, the game adaption tools and interface product as well as advanced platform technologies will allow for partners to create their own unique iGaming offering instantly. Customers of Yggdrasil Publishing will be able to license all elements of the gaming eco-system from its technology to functions to its content after going live.

There are three core value propositions for the Publishing arm with YG Franchise, YG Masters and YG Game IP. YG Franchise is a platform IP licensing proposition, YG Masters is a game development and distribution program and YG Game IP is game IP licensing.

Head of Publishing Bjorn Krantz said Yggdrasil Gaming is super excited to showcase the new business that will allow operators, suppliers and gaming studios to utilize their tools, knowledge and technology to control their content product and distribution. The ground-breaking licensing business opportunity will significantly change the player experience.