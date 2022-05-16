You can use these Pin Up casino bonuses once you start playing

Every online casino focuses on different things in order to attract more customers. Some companies prefer to provide more funds for their design and apps, whereas others want ot give users the best experience and load of promotions. Once you learn how to utilize the Pin Up casino bonus code when signing up, you will see that this company falls into the second category because it provides gamblers with loads of promotions. Not all of them are for new customers, which means that even those who’ve been using the site for some time now can expect to find interesting options.

Speaking of options, the Pin Up casino is full of things to do. Whether you use a desktop or mobile device, this casino will give you access to loads of additional spins, bonus funds, and much more. You can always check the site for more information about each proposal, but in this article, we will focus on some of the most attractive bonuses.

The free spins welcome bonus

There are different kinds of casino players out there. However, most people who use those sites want to play slots because these games are notorious for being easy to understand.

Speaking of understanding something, Pin Up has a surprise for its new signees who decide to make their first deposit. After registering as a new user, you will have to add at least 50 EUR to your account. This amount will give you access to 250 free spins, which you can use on some of the most popular slots. Unsurprisingly, this company offers loads of variations, and all of them are created by top-notch brands.

Once you receive the free spins and start using them, you need to wager your winnings at least 50 times. The bad news is that Pin Up will only give you 24 hours for it, so you need to know what you’re doing.

There is a VIP program

Aside from the free spins welcome bonus, this casino has another proposition for new users. This time, the offer will give them up to 500 EUR, which also has a 50x rollover requirement.

The welcome propositions are fun, but most people use this platform because they are interested in its VIP program. Some online casinos also offer a VIP club, but it is not in the same league as the one from Pin Up.

Users have access to 9 VIP levels, and each one provides distinct rewards. In order to unlock them, users will need to get Pincoins, which will require them to wager real money. Although there won’t be any need for a Pin Up casino promo code, there might be other restrictions you must adhere to while punting.

The company organizes different tournaments

If the VIP program is not impressive, you can also take part in different casino tournaments while using Pin Up’s platform. The events have different rules and prizes, but usually, they allow users to put their luck to the test without the need to use a lot of money.

Since the tournaments are popular, Pin Up has a separate page where you can find more information about them.

The cashback

People who want to use online casinos rarely think about losses, but this is something that everyone goes through. Fortunately, online casinos like Pin up want to make their users feel “safer” while punting. Hence, they offer them a cashback promotion.

What differentiates this proposition from the rest is that it is a weekly reward. In other words, you can use it more than once. As for the cashback percentage, it starts at 5% and ends at 10%. The maximum amount and the percentage you can get depends on a variety of factors, such as the amount you spend.