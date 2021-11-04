11 Jackpots.com Payout Scam Complaint – Warning

We received the following payout complaint from a player at 11jackpots online casino. The player claims that the casino never paid their withdrawal but instead scammed them out of it and only put the players original deposit back in their account instead of her winnings.

Player Complaint:

Hi I signed up at 11jackpots.com and won £450 completed verification and a withdrawal of the full amount. I’ve waited four weeks for my withdrawal to stop pending and it finally shown as completed last week and I received my deposit back into my account instead of my winnings. I’ve been constantly contacting live chat and told will get it soon not helpful at all I’ve sent numerous amounts of emails and had them completely ignored.



We tried to contact the casino on multiple occasions but they have so far refused to address this players complaint with us.

Casino Players Report recommends that our website visitors avoid depositing and playing at 11jackpots.com. If you choose to play at this online casino and get ripped off we cannot help you get your money back.

You’ve been warned.