22bet.com Payout Complaint – Unresolved

We’ve received a few complaints over the years about 22bet.com not paying out winnings to their players. In the beginning they were always very responsive, but as of late they choose to not reply to our players complaints.

This is the latest player complaint we received…

“Good day, on the 25th of my my account was locked and verification was required, i sent my documents to the security department of 22bet i sent it. Then they asked me to send my card pictures with some numbers closed with paper i sent it. They also asked me to provide receipt of the deposit i did, i sent them everything they need and they accepted it. Normally verification takes about 72hours for less it was even stated in the companies site. But today marks day16 of my account blocking. I contact them everyday they keep asking me to wait. Please i need your help”

As mentioned before, 22bet.com never replied back. We asked the player if he had heard back from them and this was his reply…

“They keep asking me impossible things to provide . It’s seems like they don’t want to verify my account”

We are issuing this warning to players that it’s probably in your best interest to avoid 22bet.com at this time.