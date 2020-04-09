Aussie Play Casino Complaint – Resolved

We had a payout complaint come in from a player at Aussie Play Casino. This is one of our approved casinos from the group of casinos that include Red Dog and Slots Empire.

This is the complaint:

I have been trying to get my account verified since the 11th of March! I have sent my verification documents and their required forms over and over again, the consultants I chat with confirm receipt of the documents but then I never hear from them again until i go on the chat and enquire myself, I either get told they’re working on it or they haven’t received my documents. I started to take screenshots of chats i have with consultants that confirm my documents have been received. The last two times i’ve gone on chat in the last week i was first told they don’t have the bank verification form, When i sent them screenshots of chats where co sultanas say they have all the required forms they quickly change their story to “we’re busy working on it”! This has been going on for weeks now and I’m sure they just don’t want me to withdraw the funds sitting my account. I’ve not played there again and my money is just sitting there and i’m not able to withdraw the funds because they’re just not verifying my account for some reason!! I have emailed them numerous times from 3 different email addresses just so they can’t use any excuses like my emails aren’t coming through(can’t possibly have issues with 3 email addresses) everyone gets my emails so i know the problem isn’t on my end. it’s just so frustrating and i don’t know what else i can do or how many times i can contact them to get this sorted. this is my last resort.

We contacted Aussie Play to see what was going on. We received an immediate reply from our contact at the casino:

Hi Rick,

I have contacted Aussie Play support and Billing team regarding the complaint you sent me yesterday.

The Billing department admits that there was a delay due to some technical issue. The Player will be

contacted regarding this matter. In brief, the documents have been approved and the player is welcome to request a payout.

We contacted the player and everything is now good and the payment has been processed.