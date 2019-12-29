How NOT To Lose Your Winnings At Online Casinos

We had a player come to us with a complaint about losing their winnings at 14red.com casino. Apparently the player received a an automatic bonus applied to their account after depositing £20. Many casinos do this. The player tried to get customer support to remove the bonus but Live Chat was not available when he tried. Then they made the mistake of going ahead and playing roulette (the game really doesn’t matter here). What matters is this is exactly HOW to lose your winnings at online casinos.
If the player would have simply waited for support to come back online and remove the bonus money, they would have collected their £500+ winnings. Once a bonus is in your account and you start to play any type of game, you now have to play by the bonus rules. That’s just how it goes.
Complaint:
I deposited £20 into my account for the first time and noticed the balance had bonus funds in, the live chat was unavailable due to the time so I played roulette which very clearly said this game is not eligible for bonus funds and will only use your real money, I used £20 and won £500+, I went to withdraw my winnings and it said that I couldn’t due to wagering requirements, I woke up this morning and spoke to the live chat and advised I haven’t touched the bonus funds as I didn’t want them and I only played games that didn’t use bonus funds and the guy was making excuses saying I started a wager I’ve gotta finish it when I have screenshots of everything to back it up! I purposely screenshotted all evidence of games played, bonus funds etc to prove I never asked for and touched any bonus’s