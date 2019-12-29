How NOT To Lose Your Winnings At Online Casinos

We had a player come to us with a complaint about losing their winnings at 14red.com casino. Apparently the player received a an automatic bonus applied to their account after depositing £20. Many casinos do this. The player tried to get customer support to remove the bonus but Live Chat was not available when he tried. Then they made the mistake of going ahead and playing roulette (the game really doesn’t matter here). What matters is this is exactly HOW to lose your winnings at online casinos.

If the player would have simply waited for support to come back online and remove the bonus money, they would have collected their £500+ winnings. Once a bonus is in your account and you start to play any type of game, you now have to play by the bonus rules. That’s just how it goes.