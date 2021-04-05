Las Atlantis Casino Complaint – Resolved

A Las Atlantis Casino player filed a complaint with Casino Players Report that the casino didn’t pay him his winnings ($7500) and that he followed all the rules and wagering rules and everything else they asked him to do.

After extensive conversations with both Las Atlantis Casino and the player, it was determined that the player did not follow the rules and wagering requirements.

Below is the complaint:

After starting to play with Las Atlantis I want a large amount and I requested a cash out. They ask for multiple documents and sent multiple emails requesting more each time. Once I gave them everything they were requesting including calling my bank to confirm international transfers, they disappeared. No one was returning my emails, no one is answering calls and the phone is constantly going to a busy tone or a Verizon message, the agents refuse to chat with me or answer me back online After expressing my frustration and just as asking for an answer. Additionally you can probably imagine since they have my banking information why I thought this was crazy and how nervous I was thinking they could just withdraw whatever they wanted from my bank account if they have my information. If they are all legit casino then they would legit answer my questions the first time instead of me getting escalated and heated because they are not responding to a request. I have never been treated so disrespectfully, and have never had an experience like this just to cash out winnings. I am hoping someone can help me push on them as this is absolutely unacceptable. At this point I have sent over five communications directing them to call me back as soon as possible and have tried on multiple attempts over 25 calls to reach the casino and they are not answering. I am sure you can see how this is concerning especially when they have my banking information. I followed all rules and wagering rules and everything they asked me to do. Please help.

I then asked the player if he had taken a welcome bonus and he confirmed that he did. He also told me that he wasn’t clear about the bonus rules and that he had to be walked through them. This is contrary to what he told me about following all the wagering requirements.

Follow up players email:

I know I got a communication from their Security officer. They have everything they need but said I need to complete my wagering requirements so now I have to figure that out sheesh.

The First Lady I talked to kept saying it but I could barely understand her and had no idea what she was talking about.

I asked Jesse their security officer to walk me through, lets see.

I then explained to him about the play through requirements and told him to not bet over $10 per wager. Unfortunately he did bet over $10 and he did it 202 times.

Las Atlantis Casino response:

“Please be informed that the KYC validation procedure is required by all online casinos. The receipt of required documents guarantees the funds will be received on time with no bounce backs. In case there are any documents missing from the beginning it might take longer than usual to go through the validation process.

I’ve been informed that the validation of the above mentioned player’s account ([email protected]) has been successfully accomplished. However, it appears that the winnings are to be voided due to the violation of bonus terms policy. Brandon redeemed a deposit coupon LAWELCOME (260% + 40 FS on 5 Wishes) which comes with certain wagering requirements 35x(deposit+bonus) and a max bet limitation of $10. As per the gaming history results the player placed 202 bets over $10 while playing with a bonus, therefore violated bonus rules.”

Just another painful player lesson that players need to read the terms and conditions of the bonus they are using. Or as I explained to the player, do not use a bonus at all and this would’ve never happened.