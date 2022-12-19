Mad Money Casino Payout Complaint

We received this complaint from a player at Mad Money Casino about his payment being delayed.

We cannot confirm or deny the allegations against Mad Money Casino from this player.

Complaint:

35 days ago (14/11/2022) i requested 3 withdrawals from Mad Money Casino (madmoneycasino.com). 2 x 2000€ and 1 x 822€ through bank transfer and still are in progress state. Ι immediately sent the documents for the account verification.

Even tho the casino says that verification takes around 24 hours, it took 5 working days. Now my account is fully verified.

On 24 November they told me “So hopefully this is back up and running and settled to you by the beginning of next week.”

On 29 November they told me “Thank you for your patience. You should see this hit your account this week! ”

On 7 December they told me “this is in line to be processed to your account. I apologize for the delay but you should see this coming into your account any time now.”

On 12 December they told me “I do apologize for the delay. All withdrawals will be processed within the next 48 hours.”

Today at 19/12 i still haven’t got paid.