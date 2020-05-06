Pure Casino Complaint – Resolved

We recently received this complaint from a player at Pure Casino (purecasino.com)…

Complaint:

I had made a deposit of inr 3000 but somehow it didn’t added in my gaming account but got deducted from my bank account after getting in touch with pure casino they said the transaction got canceled and the money will be in my account in 14days and now its been a month i haven’t received my money and i have provided them all the proofs of money getting deducted and never received back but they are always saying that they are looking into it not giving me a proper solution even after contacting there managers I didn’t receive my refund.

We contacted the casino and they promptly replied that the matter had now been sorted out and the players account was funded.

We contacted the player to confirm and replied back the the matter had now been settled.

Players response:

Hey Thank you

They have just sorted that now.

This complaint is now closed and the matter has been resolved.