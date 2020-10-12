Pure Casino Payout Complaint

We received the below complaint from a player at PureCasino.com. The player is claiming that Pure Casino only paid him a portion of what they owe…

Complaint:

Hi team I made a withdrawal of 95300 and on the 26th of of July. The next day I received the withdrawal of 86300 and there is a missing payment of 9000 INR. I have been contact in this casino for a multiple Times and they are giving false promises that it has been processed and it will be processed soon. It’s been almost a month now and I have still not received the funds. When I contact them they are still telling me that it then process can you please help me on this.

We contacted the casino and we received this reply…

Pure Casino Reply:

Hello there,

Thank You for your message.

We are aware of the issue and have already asked the player for more details to investigate further. Once, we have more info and details from the player, we shall pass it on to the relevant department to look into.

I hope this clarifies.

Best Regards,

Pure Casino Support

We contacted the player and we were told that they haven’t received anything from the casino asking for more details.

Again we contacted the casino and they responded with this…

Pure Casino Reply:

Hi there,

Thank You for your message.

Please ask the player to check all previous emails for the last week and you see our replies in there. Also, just FYI, the latest one was from yesterday. I hope this helps!

Best Regards,

Pure Casino Support

As of this posting the player has not been paid from the casino.

Best to stay away from PureCasino.com at this time