Read the Terms and Conditions of the Casino!

As our website visitors probably know, we get a lot of complaints about casinos not paying out. Most of the complaints could’ve been avoided just by simply reading the casinos terms and conditions before depositing.

Aside from the term about only one player per household, one of the biggest complaints has to do with the amount players are spending when they bet. In other words, the Max Bet limit.

The max bet limit refers to how high of a monetary amount you are allowed to bet on one single hand (or spin at the slots). It’s usually between $5 and $10 dollars. If the casino states in their terms and conditions that the highest a player is allowed to bet on a single hand or spin is $8 that means that if you bet $9 dollars and win, chances are you are not getting your payout.

We hear it times and time again from players. If this happens there is nothing we can do. When the terms are broke then that is that. Rarely have we seen a casino reverse their decision on this rule.

The player is 100% responsible for reading the terms and conditions of the casino they are depositing at. If you choose not to read the T&C’s and you break the rules, you have no recourse when it comes to getting your big (or small) winnings.