We received the below complaint from a player at Sloto Stars Casino (slotostars.com). The player is claiming the casino scammed him out of his $5,000. We can neither confirm or deny the allegations against Sloto Stars. We are just posting the players complaint. If you’re reading this, you can decide for yourself. Player Complaint: “I won close to 13 thousand dollars at Sloto Stars. Then come to find out because of a promo code I entered when making my deposit, I was only eligible to receive 5 thousand dollars. Though I was upset I was still happy to have won. So a few hours after I sent in my Identification verification I received an email that chargebacks were made by my credit card. When I contacted my bank they informed me that due to the suspicious nature of the charges happening back to back and the fact that it was a international charge to a unknown business, My credit card company, without my consent issued the charge backs for a total of 100 dollars. The casino froze my account and told me to have the chargebacks reversed even though they had already gone ahead and refunded the money to my bank. They contacted me after they had done this. Knowing full and well that once they do that there is no possible way a bank can refund a refund. It is Visa and Mastercards protocol they simply do not do it. And no bank can or will do that under any circumstance. My credit card company instructed me to simply have the casino recharge my card and that they would note that the charges were authorized and therefore safe. I told Sloto Stars about this. The casino strung me along for over a week till they emailed me and told me my accounts are now permanently closed and my money is therefore forfeited. Basically Sloto Stars are stealing it from me even though I had no problem paying the chargebacks. I had no problem doing it from the same card or a different one or they could have taken it from my balance. So basically over 100 dollars in chargebacks I didn’t authorize. They ripped me off for over 5 thousand.” How we see it Again, we have no idea is the complaint against Sloto Stars is valid or not. If it is, then this is how we see it. One of the worst things for an online casino is to get credit card chargebacks. If the casino accumulates too many chargebacks they could lose their credit card accounts. Additionally, the credit card company (the player doesn’t specify which card but that really doesn’t matter) has no idea if the player is telling the truth. Did the player initiate the chargeback or did the bank? We’re assuming the player is telling the truth but I seriously doubt the the casino assumes the same thing. Especially when it comes to paying out $5,000. Conclusion Do yourself a favor when depositing into online casino accounts. DON’T USE CREDIT CARDS. Use an e-wallet or better yet. Use bitcoin or a similar cryptocurrency. With e-wallets your money is already deposited into the account. There are no chargebacks with e-wallets. Kind of the same thing with cryptocurrencies. You are your own crypto bank. If you send crypto to a casino, that in turn is deposited into your casino account and there is no way of reversing it. If you are unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies and how they work. We have a great started guide for you.