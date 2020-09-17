WooCasino Complaint – Avoid this Casino

We’ve had quite a few complaints about woocasino.com in the past and now the complaints are starting to come in again.

We’ve tried to contact woo casino on several occasions about these complaints but they have never responded.

We recommend at this time to avoid playing at this casino. If you deposit and play at woo and then have an issue getting paid, we cannot help resolve your complaint.

Again, woocasino does NOT respond to player complaints. Avoid this casino!

Player complaints:

When I made my first deposit.. a tab popped up and unless I filled it in I couldn’t deposit, dob and home address was what I needed to fill in this happened 2 times .. what that did it create another account with out my knowledge but I didn’t have to renter my bank details.. I told the support staff the had a look.. and my account was a duplicate.., due to a deposit technical problem they blocked me after I reported it !! Anyway I spoke to Victoria she unblocked my account this account was not made by me it was made by them when I did deposits.. she unblocked my account and added a bonus !! I was then moved to vip and I had asked the manager Tammy to fix my account she told me there is two accounts in my name .. I told her what happened when I made my first two deposits and it was a technical error on there end and I thought it was resolved as I was allowed to play in the casino..Tammy told me if I have any more trouble to contact her as she would help me with deposits or withdrawals in future they were happy to take my money on Aug 10th I won $57,000 AUd and I wanted to collect it Tammy did not help me receive my money .. she told me security found out I had another account.. I told tammmy yes I explained this that security knew there was a error when I made my deposits in the beginning.. and you also knew that also that I did not make a duplicate account.. I’ve now been kicked out again and they will not pay me my winnings or allow me to play .. but they was happy to unblock me when I contacted them and they didn’t have to pay me money they were still taking my deposit.. pls help woo casino has not been fair as they allowed me to return and play in the casino after blocking me when i made first deposit.. the manager also was aware of this error and said she would help me receive my winnings in future but hasn’t and denies knowing anything!! Everything is in my email also they now have 4 different names on my bank statements as it was all the same name before now it’s changed to names I’ve never seen before .. I don’t know how they were able to manage to change my bank details of there names .. but they did

Another complaint:

I sent an email to woocasino June – advising them to close account

July $6,966.62 unauthorised transactions deducted from account

I traced the transactions back to woo casino

I contacted WOO casino advising them of the transactions

Requested a refund

They then immediately closed the account and denied the refund request

Claiming they had no knowledge of the request to close the account.

I submitted evidence of the email I sent requesting the account to be closed

They did not provide any further assistance