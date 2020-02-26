Zar Online Casino Complaint – Resloved

We received the below Zar Online Casino complaint a few weeks ago and we are happy to say that the complaint has now been resolved and the player at Zar Casino has been paid in full.

Complaint:

This casino refuses to give me the winning i won and refuses to give me answers why it is not paid. They just keep ordering me to email them proof of my bitcoin wallet reflecting no funds have come in. This has been going on since the 5th February 2020.

Please assist me in getting what is due to me being the amounts i won on their site.

regards

mark

We received back this reply from Zar Online Casino:

Hi Rick

I hope you are doing well. Thank you for your email and taking the time to reach out ZAR Casino in order to resolve this amicably.

Apologies for the late response, but we have been dealing with this query, directly with the client, on a daily basis. Information has been free flowing between us and at no stage have we not responded or liaised with our client.

We have provided proof of payment made from our Bitcoin Wallet account to the clients’ Bitcoin Wallet account. We have requested proof (Screen shots) of his Wallet that reflects no receipt of these funds. We are currently working with our client to resolve this. We are a reputable group and will always honor any withdrawal that was made provided it complied with our Terms and Conditions. Our clients’ withdrawal was honored in full and we will continue to assist him in ensuring this matter is resolved to his satisfaction.

Please get in touch with me if you have any further questions.

Kind regards

ST

We showed this reply to the player and it looks like everything is getting worked out with the casino.

Player Response:

Hi Rick

I have no idea what you said to them . But thank you so much you are a miracle worker..

They spoke crap to me for days , now I can say they are responding.

ST managed to get his colleague to phone me now at 6pm and stated they will be crediting my account with the full amount. They will send me an email confirming the credit back in the casino account.

Then I can with draw it back to my normal bank account. And I should just use this payment form going forward as they still do not know what happened to their transfer via bit coin. They are still investigating.

They told me they had processing problem and are going to credit my casino account with the full R630.00.

ST and the manager seem polite and decent.

So I have no complaint on him or his colleague as they are at least responding back to me and have now decided to resolve the issue.

And lastly we just received notice that the player’s money arrived in his account.

Players Latest Reply:

Hi Rick,

Just wanted to thank you again. I received the money today in my bank account at last.

ZAR CASINO WAS HONORABLE.

Thank you again for all your assistance.

Kind Regards

Mark

