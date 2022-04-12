UPDATE: Admiral Shark Casino support finally got back to us with a reply. And it only took them 6 MONTHS TO DO SO!!! Our Scam Report stands on this casino. STAY FAR AWAY!!!

A player at AdmiralShark.com contacted us to report that they had been scammed out of £500 from their bank account while they had deposited only £10. This left the players bank account well overdrawn. And of course the bank is gong to charge the player with overdrawn fees as well.

At the time of this scam report the casino has yet to rectify this issue. We have tried to contact Admiral Shark several times about this player’s complaint and they have chose to ignore us. Nothing but crickets from them.

We are urging players to avoid AdmiralShark.com at this time. If they rip you off (like they are doing to this player) they will rip you off too and there is nothing we can do to help.

Rick

CP Report

Player Complaint:

Hi, I made an account with admiral shark casino after reading a review online I made low deposit of £10. I never deposit any higher when I went to make a further deposit of £10 I got the shock of my life. Somehow I deposited £500 I didn’t even have that in my account so that made me overdrawn.

I was in a state of shock and immediately contacted customer support which I was told not to worry and I would have this refunded back to my account. This never happened. In fact its been a complete nightmare it’s made me feel ill and I’ve not been able to pay bills. I don’t know how on earth this has happened.

The casino would not accept my driving license for verification and demanded passport as a only form of identification which I have but its out of date. My mistaken deposit is just sitting in the casino account has been for weeks and I can’t return it back into my account I’m so upset about this. Please help me.