We received the below player complaint on Golden Lady Casino (goldenladycasino.com).

Complaint:

I claimed a $350 two stage promotion.

First stage finished with a balance, then I deposited $25 bitcoin.

I completed the 35X playthrough.

I submitted $382 withdrawal/ cashout request to my bitcoin wallet.

They emailed me for indentity verification which I provided.

My cashout has been in limbo since March 16th.

They tell me its processing however it has been nearly a month and a half!!

Please put a fire under someone to get me paid out. Help! They continue to brush me off with excuses.

Unfortunately after multiple attempts to try and get help from Golden Lady Casino, they so far have refused to respond.

If you play at this casino and get ripped off, there is nothing we can do to help.

We recommend to avoid Golden Lady Casino at this time.