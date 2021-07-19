BoVegas, Cherry Gold, Golden Lion, Two-Up Are Now Blacklisted

All the casinos from the Affalliance Group are now BLACKLISTED. These casinos include BoVegas.com, CherryGoldCasino.com, Goldenlioncasino.com, EclipseCasino.com, Supernova.im, Freespin.com, Exclusivecasino, and TwoUpCasino.com. The management at the Affalliance Group (In particular Max Baer) is one of the most arrogant, pushy and frankly slimy people I’ve ever had the displeasure of doing business with. He’s taken upon himself to scam us out of our commissions once we no longer promoted the Affalliance brands on our homepage.

We’ve also received numerous complaints about the brand’s casinos including how they only allow payment of $500 a week when trying to cash out. After confronting Max about this he simply replied… “Please, be aware that BoVegas reserves the right to transfer players winnings in installments depending on their player class.” Player class??? We don’t even know what that means and he failed to explain it when asked about the definition. The rule they have also implies that the casino can pay players whatever they want. Even if that’s a dollar a week.

If anyone wants further info on how bad this group is just do a Google search. We’re not the only ones that have Blacklisted them for unethical behavior and poor business practices.

