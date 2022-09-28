Caesar’s Online Casino Players Complaint

Recently we received a complaint about Caesar’s online casino (Caesarscasino.com) about a player and his sister (separate complaint) being locked out of their Caesar’s Casino account.

We attempted to contacted the casino twice about this matter and so far Caesar’s has ignored both emails we sent out.

Caesar’s Casino is now Blacklisted and will remain in affect until the casino decides to address and resolve this issue to.

Player’s Complaint:

Since the online casinos have required secondary authentication I have not been able to access my player’s account at caesarscasino.com as they are sending the code to a cell phone I no longer have. There is no way that I have been able to find to get into the account and change the cell phone number.

I have attempted to contact Caesars in many ways such as calling them directly but no matter how many times I call I receive a recording only to have that followed by a busy signal. I have tried to chat on the LIVE chat but no one is ever there and I am forced to leave an email message. I have literally emailed every available email address given and receive no response from any of these email addresses.

I have even called the brick and mortar casino in AC, NJ but they have no way of connecting with the online casino. I have contacted the caesars sportsbook casino but they say they have nothing to do with caesarscasino.com. I would like to return to gambling at this site. Can you PLEASE help? Thank you, Martin K

Player’s sister’s complaint:

I have been locked out of my caesarscasino.com account because they state I made too many incorrect entries. Like my brother, Martin K I have not been able to get any help from caesarscasino.com.

I have pursued all the avenues that my brother has taken to no avail. What has to be done to have my account restored? Thanks, Susan K

Rick Norris

Casino Players Report