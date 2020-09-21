Liberty Slots Complaint – Resolved

A complaint was sent to us regarding Liberty Slots Online Casino. It seems the casino was looking for a passport and was not willing to accept a legal state ID.

We contacted the Liberty Slots and asked them what the issue was with the ID acceptance. Although we never heard back from the casino, the player was paid out the following week without a passport ID.

Complaint:

I have been playing at liberty slots since 2017. My documents and identification were approved awhile back. I have deposited and withdrawn without question since I was approved. Nothing too big but any amount of a win after completing playthru was a plus. Occasionally, I would be asked to resubmit a picture of me holding my ID in order to process payment or to verify my state where I was playing and then I would be paid out. On 8/25/2020, I requested a withdrawal for $1300 to my bitcoin wallet. I finally had some luck. It was usually a few hundred here and there. I followed all playthru terms and all terms and conditions. I also play at Miami Club Casino & Lincoln Casino. On 8/27, I received an email from Georgia at casino risk management requesting a photo ID, me holding my photo ID, and a recent utility bill dated within 2 months. I found this odd as I had already been approved years before. I sent them in later that day. I went to live chat a few days later as I had not heard back via email, and I was told that occasionally, they do ask for updated documents. I received an email this morning 9/1 from Georgia again, stating that in order to update my account, I needed to submit a valid general ID or a passport. I responded saying I do not have a passport as in the USA, you are only required to have a passport if you travel internationally, which I do not. I would go get a passport, but due to Covid – 19 Pandemic, all passport agencies are all closed until further notice for a first time passport unless it’s a life/death emergency which you have to prove. A government issued State ID or drivers license is the law for all US citizens and that is what I submitted to liberty. I responded saying I could send in more bills or a birth certificate or whatever was needed but I did not have a passport. I believe they don’t want to pay the $1300.00 USD. Otherwise, why would they insist on a passport to update my account? I also won a Lincoln casino & Miami Club a few days after my win at Liberty but only for small amounts. Lincoln casino sent new an email on 8/29 requesting a photo ID and me holding my photo ID, I sent it in the same day as requested (the same one I sent to liberty) and My payment was processed & paid today. As well as Miami Club. So I don’t understand , why Liberty is not willing to pay a longtime loyal customer that follows their terms and conditions.