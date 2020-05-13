Silver Edge Casino Warning

We received a complaint from a player at this casino. We have sent multiple request to support and management to get this resolved but they have chose to ignore our requests for help in getting this resolved.

We recommend avoiding Silver Edge Casino (silveredgecasino.com) at this time. If you getting ripped off by them we can’t help you.

Complaint:

I received an email from Silveredge Casino inviting me to join their casino, so I joined the casino in April 18th 2020.

I made a deposit, later when I requested for a withdrawal I contacted live chat with an agent and he told me that I am not able to request for a withdrawal because my country is listed in restricted country list.

That is to say, I am able to make deposits but I am not able to request for a withdrawal.

Why does this casino accept custormer from my country?

When I joined to this casino, I gave them my home address (country, city and postal code).

If my country is on the restricted list, Why does the casino allow me to join?, Why does this casino allow me to make deposits?

Silveredge Casino terms and conditions state that “The complete list for restricted countries is: Australia, Algeria, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Belize, Costa Rica, Curacao, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Iraq, Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, North Korea, Poland, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine, middle eastern countries and Asia”

Where is Spain? I can’t find my country on the list.

I sent them an email explaining the problem and they did not deign to answer, they continue sending me promotional emails with bonus offer.