Royal Panda Hosting a Thrilling Spinning Prize Strike €60K Tournament

Royal Panda and Playson is Hosting a Thrilling Spinning Prize Strike €60K Tournament with Random €10K Cash Blast Prize

There’s something special happening over at Royal Panda for the next 10 days. The Playson Prize Strike $60k is underway with the top prize of $10k being given away to one lucky player and 423 more prizes waiting to be won.

This competition is like no other. There aren’t any scores to be earned or anything just play your favorite Playson slot and keep an eye out for a random Cash Blast prize. Enter the tournament competition and play any of the eligible Playson slots with a minimum bet of $0.50 to qualify and have a chance to win one of the hundreds of Cash Blast features.

1. Book of Gold: Multichance

2. Buffalo Power Megaways

3. Buffalo Power: Christmas

4. Buffalo Power: Hold and Win

5. Diamond Wins: Hold and Win

6. Diamond Fortunator: Hold and Win

7. Divine Dragon: Hold and Win

8. Eagle Power: Hold and Win

9. Legend of Cleopatra Megaways

10. Solar Queen

11. Solar Queen Megaways

12. Solar Temple

13. Wolf Power: Hold and Win

The total prize pool waiting to be won is $60,000. Cash prizes range from $10,000 all the way down to $10. All cash prizes are wager free.

You can’t win if you don’t play! So, head over and join Royal Panda Casino and play the Prize Strike €60K Tournament