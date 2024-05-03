Galactic Wins When You Play Slotland’s Game of the Month

Are you ready to embark on an epic journey through the cosmos, where cowboys clash with aliens in a battle for stellar riches? Look no further than Slotland’s Game of the Month, Cowboys vs Aliens, where the thrill of the old west meets the excitement of extraterrestrial encounters.

Get ready to saddle up and explore a universe of possibilities with wilds, mystery symbols, free spins, and double wilds, all leading to the chance of triggering a massive 2000x bet multiplier!

But that’s not all – Slotland is rolling out the cosmic carpet with two incredible match bonuses to enhance your intergalactic gaming experience. Whether you prefer traditional currency or the thrill of cryptocurrency, there’s something for everyone to enjoy:

70% Crypto Match: Deposit anywhere from $5 to $500 with cryptocurrency and claim bonus code CRYPTOGOTM for an additional 70% to play Cowboys vs Aliens. The best part? You can redeem this code every single day throughout the entire month of May! Just remember, there’s a 28x wagering requirement on the bonus and deposit. 44% Bonus: Deposit between $25 and $300 to enjoy an extra 44% when you play Cowboys vs Aliens, using bonus code GOTM44. And here’s the kicker – you can use this code twice per day! Keep in mind, there’s a 24x wagering requirement on this bonus.

Excited to turn your spins into cold, hard cash? Slotland’s Monthly Contest offers you the chance to do just that! Simply spin the reels of the Game of the Month, and for every 100 spins you make, you’ll earn tickets into a random draw where astronomical prizes await:

1st Place : $300

: $300 2nd and 3rd Place : $150 each

: $150 each 4th and 5th Place : $100 each

: $100 each 6th through 10th Place: $50 each

All prizes from the monthly contest are subject to a 27x wagering requirement and a maximum cash out of 2x the bonus amount. Winners will be selected at random and notified by June 17th, so keep your eyes on the stars and your inbox!

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your cowboy hat, polish your ray gun, and head over to Slotland to embark on a cosmic adventure like no other. With thrilling bonuses, cosmic contests, and out-of-this-world wins awaiting, the universe is yours to explore! Don’t miss out on your chance to strike it rich in the wild, wild galaxy of Cowboys vs Aliens. Happy spinning!