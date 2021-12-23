Bovada Holiday Poker Series w/ $3.1 million in Guaranteed Prize Pools

Don’t miss out on Bovada’s 2021 Holiday Series Poker event taking place this week running through the new year

Bovada is hosting the 2021 Holiday Series Poker Event and you don’t want to miss out on all the excitement and prize pools. This is the biggest Holiday Series ever with more than $3.1 million in guaranteed prize pools which includes a $150,000 GTD Main Event. Mark your calendars for December 26th, when the excitement gets underway. There will be 63 events in total with the event series ending January 6, 2022.

The qualifiers have already started, but don’t worry you can still grab a seat for $250 plus $20 buy-in. Low roller players can also enjoy some fun with a $15,000 GTD event taking place December 23rd.

Each player can only win one entry to a single even. Tournament tickets cannot be used for any other tournament event or exchanged for cash.

Bovada has tons of events lined up during the 2021 Holiday Series Poker event. Make sure to play daily to get in on the action and grab yourself a piece of the pie, pumpkin pie that is! What a way to spend the holidays and ring in the new year!