Kickstart Your Week with BitStarz Casino’s 50% Monday Reload

Are you feeling the Monday blues? Well, it’s time to turn that frown upside down because BitStarz Casino has a fantastic offer waiting just for you!

Get ready to supercharge your day and week with the exciting 50% Monday Reload bonus.

What’s the Deal?

Every Monday, BitStarz Casino rolls out the red carpet with their exclusive 50% Monday Reload offer. It’s your chance to boost your balance with up to 0.12BTC when you make your first deposit of the day and week.

How to Claim:

Getting your hands on this epic bonus is as easy as pie. Simply deposit a minimum of 0.0008BTC and claim the Monday Reload offer. Remember, this bonus is valid for your first deposit of the day only, and it can’t be combined with any other offer.

Wagering Requirements:

As with any great offer, there are a few terms to keep in mind. The wagering requirement for the 50% Monday Reload bonus is 40 times the bonus amount and deposit. Plus, while the bonus is active, the maximum allowed bet per spin is 0.0002BTC.

But Wait, There’s More!

If you’re new to BitStarz Casino, you’re in for a treat! Not only can you enjoy the Monday Reload offer, but you can also kickstart your gaming journey with an incredible welcome package.

Here’s what’s in store for new players:

Sign up and get 20 free spins on the featured slot game. Make your first deposit and enjoy a 100% match bonus up to $100 or 1BTC, along with an additional 180 free spins. On your second deposit, grab a 50% match bonus up to $100 or 1BTC. With your third deposit, score another 50% match bonus, this time up to $200 or 2BTC. Finally, make your fourth deposit and receive a 100% match bonus up to $100 or 1BTC.

Keep in mind that both the deposit and no deposit bonuses come with a 40x wagering requirement before you can cash out your winnings.

Start Winning Today!

So why wait? Start your week off on the right foot by claiming BitStarz Casino’s 50% Monday Reload bonus. With extra funds in your account, you’ll be ready to take on the week and spin your way to big wins! Don’t forget to check out their amazing welcome package for new players too. Happy gaming!