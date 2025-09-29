$11 Free or $111 Bonus at Slots Capital – NFL Season Special

$11 Free or $111 Free – Slots Capital
NFL Season Special: Claim $11 free on sign-up or $111 free when you deposit at Slots Capital Casino! Available September 25 – October 1.
🏈 NFL Season Bonus Offers at Slots Capital
Slots Capital Casino is celebrating football season with two exciting no deposit bonuses. Whether you’re a new sign-up or a first-time depositor, you’ve got a chance to score free play this week!
$11 Free – New Sign-Up Bonus
- Bonus: $11 Free Chip
- Eligible Players: New sign-ups
- Wagering Requirement: 60x
- Maximum Cashout: $180
- Availability: September 25 – October 1
- No Deposit Required
$111 Free – New Depositor Treat
- Bonus: $111 Free Chip
- Eligible Players: New depositors
- Deposit Required: Any deposit between September 25 – October 1
- Wagering Requirement: 60x
- Maximum Cashout: $250
🎮 Featured Slot – Gridiron Glory
The NFL season gets even more exciting with Gridiron Glory, a high-energy football-themed slot that’s back and better than ever. Here’s what you can expect on the reels:
- 💥 243 Ways to Win – endless payout possibilities
- 📣 Pompom Reels – cheerleaders bring bonus rewards
- 🔥 Stacked & Expanding Wilds – boost your chances of a touchdown win
- 🎁 Free Spins – rack up extra plays with no extra cost
- ⚡ Revamped UI & animations – smooth gameplay with fresh, modern visuals
Gridiron Glory is designed for big-win excitement, making it the perfect match for these limited-time NFL season offers.
⚡ How to Claim Your Bonus
- Visit Slots Capital Casino.
- Register for a new account to claim $11 free – no deposit needed.
- Make your first deposit between September 25 – October 1 to score an additional $111 free chip.
- Start spinning Gridiron Glory and chase your winning streak!
