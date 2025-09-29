$11 Free or $111 Bonus at Slots Capital – NFL Season Special

Maggie Bean
Slots Capital Casino Bonus Pack

$11 Free or $111 Free – Slots Capital

NFL Season Special: Claim $11 free on sign-up or $111 free when you deposit at Slots Capital Casino! Available September 25 – October 1.

🏈 NFL Season Bonus Offers at Slots Capital

Slots Capital Casino is celebrating football season with two exciting no deposit bonuses. Whether you’re a new sign-up or a first-time depositor, you’ve got a chance to score free play this week!

$11 Free – New Sign-Up Bonus

  • Bonus: $11 Free Chip
  • Eligible Players: New sign-ups
  • Wagering Requirement: 60x
  • Maximum Cashout: $180
  • Availability: September 25 – October 1
  • No Deposit Required

$111 Free – New Depositor Treat

  • Bonus: $111 Free Chip
  • Eligible Players: New depositors
  • Deposit Required: Any deposit between September 25 – October 1
  • Wagering Requirement: 60x
  • Maximum Cashout: $250

🎮 Featured Slot – Gridiron Glory

The NFL season gets even more exciting with Gridiron Glory, a high-energy football-themed slot that’s back and better than ever. Here’s what you can expect on the reels:

  • 💥 243 Ways to Win – endless payout possibilities
  • 📣 Pompom Reels – cheerleaders bring bonus rewards
  • 🔥 Stacked & Expanding Wilds – boost your chances of a touchdown win
  • 🎁 Free Spins – rack up extra plays with no extra cost
  • Revamped UI & animations – smooth gameplay with fresh, modern visuals

Gridiron Glory is designed for big-win excitement, making it the perfect match for these limited-time NFL season offers.

⚡ How to Claim Your Bonus

  1. Visit Slots Capital Casino.
  2. Register for a new account to claim $11 free – no deposit needed.
  3. Make your first deposit between September 25 – October 1 to score an additional $111 free chip.
  4. Start spinning Gridiron Glory and chase your winning streak!
Promotion valid September 25 – October 1, 2025. Wagering requirements and cashout limits apply. Always play responsibly.
Free Spins
