Cash Pig 2 Slot Review

Booming Games Rolls Out the Red Carpet Again in Cash Pig 2

Booming Games returns to the spotlight with Cash Pig 2, the follow-up to its successful original, Cash Pig. Staged on a 5×4 grid with 30 paylines, this sequel retains the lavish spirit of its predecessor but upgrades the visual appeal and gameplay flow to keep the reels feeling fresh. Think private jets, diamond rings, and golden coins — all wrapped in a glitzy Las Vegas-inspired presentation that keeps the high-roller theme firmly intact.

Revisiting Familiar Features — with Upgrades

Returning players will notice several fan-favorite features make a comeback, including the Piggy Bank mechanic, Minor Elimination, Major Upgrade, and of course, Free Spins. However, Cash Pig 2 isn’t just a rinse-and-repeat sequel. It builds on these mechanics with added polish and layers that fine-tune the action.

The piggy banks, for example, now work as twin engines for triggering special features. One bank collects Coin symbols during the base game, inching players toward the Piggy Bank Bonus. The other stores Scatter symbols, opening the door to the Free Spins round once full. This dual-progress mechanic adds a sense of momentum that keeps you invested in every spin.

Free Spins That End with a Bang

The Free Spins round is where Cash Pig 2 really flexes. As the feature unfolds, any Wilds that land are held in a collection tray rather than applied immediately to the reels. At the same time, lower-tier symbols may be eliminated via the Minor Elimination feature, while high-value icons can be upgraded to boost payouts. It all leads to a climactic “Rich Spin” — a final free spin where every Wild collected during the bonus is dropped onto the reels at once. The sudden influx of Wilds can dramatically shift the outcome, offering a true last-minute swing for fortune.

Symbols, Volatility, and Win Potential

As expected, Cash Pig 2 stays faithful to its luxury theme with high-paying symbols like sports cars, gold watches, stacks of cash, and, naturally, pigs decked out in style. The Diamond Wild symbol substitutes for regular symbols to complete paylines, and it can be a significant factor in building big wins — especially during the Wild-heavy final spin of the Free Spins round.

Behind the glamorous exterior is a highly volatile math model, which means payouts may be few and far between, but the ceiling is high. With a top potential win of 8,000x your stake and an RTP of 95.6%, Cash Pig 2 caters to players who are comfortable riding out dry spells for the chance at a major payout.

Final Thoughts

Cash Pig 2 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it doesn’t need to. Instead, it refines and extends the original’s formula with improved visuals, layered piggy bank progression, and a more dynamic Free Spins feature. While the high volatility won’t suit everyone, those chasing jackpot-level wins with a side of glitz will find this sequel a worthy ride. If you enjoyed the first Cash Pig, there’s plenty here to bring you back for more — with just enough polish to make it feel like a true upgrade rather than just a retread.