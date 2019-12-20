Luckybet.com Payout Complaint – Resolved

We recently received a complaint from a player about not getting a payout from Luckybet.com.

Complaint:

Hello.

I got into an unpleasant situation with the site luckybet.com and really hope for your help. I registered at luckybet.com 10/29/2019, made a deposit and bet on sports and played in a casino. At the very beginning I was not lucky, I lost and made a lot of deposits at luckybet.com. At some point, I started to get lucky, I began to win and decided to withdraw part of the money. I made a withdrawal request and received a payout of $ 2,000 from luckybet.com, then another payout of $ 5,000. But after my bets began to win luckybet.com stopped paying me money. My payout is $ 5,000 pending from 11/22/2019, during which time I sent many different documents to the support service (passport photo, selfie with passport, utility photo, photo of driver’s license, front side, photo of driver’s license, back side, photo of bank statement, selfie with bank statement, selfie with driver’s license and bank statement). But the support service either ignores me or very rarely answers my letters. In one of the letters, the support service said that my account is being verified. Today, a luckybet.com representative contacted me via telegram and said that my account was being verified due to the fact that I logged into my account from two different devices. I really used to log in from a computer and wanted to upload verification documents to my profile, but they didn’t load, then I logged into my account from my phone and successfully uploaded the documents. I don’t understand which point of the rules I violated by this. Before registering, I read the rules and did not see any points in them that would forbid access to the account from the computer and from the phone. The support staff member was also unable to point out such an item in the terms and conditions. This is like luckybet.com scam

Now at luckybet.com I have $ 20,000 ($ 15,000 on my balance and $ 5,000 pending payment). For all the time I made deposits at luckybet.com in the amount of $ 28,200, and made withdrawals in the amount of $ 7,000. It turns out that I did not win anything against luckybet.com, but remained in the red at $ 1200, but they still refuse to pay me money.

I want to get my money from luckybet.com, I am ready to provide any documents for verification and pass any checks. Please help me return my money.

Thank you in advance for your help.

We contacted Luckybet about the situation and this was their reply…

Hello,

The account is under review, and when we finish our procedures we will return to the player.

And after reviewing the account Luckybet.com paid out the players winnings and showed us proof of payment.

This complaint is now closed and resolved.