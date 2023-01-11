Uptown Aces Casino Complaint – Resolved

Recently (Jan 1st 2023) we received a payout complaint from a player at Uptown Aces Casino.

Of course we are always suspicious about casino scam complaints that we receive when they are casinos that are listed on our Trusted Online Casinos pages.

The complainant “Craig” emailed us with an accusation against Uptown Aces Casino telling us that although his account was verified, Uptown Aces was asking him for a picture of his face holding his ID. This is not an unusual request from a casino even if a player has been verified before.

The player told us that he had sent his ID to Uptown “4 or 5 times”.

We contacted a support rep from the casino to get some clarification as to why the player is complaining about not being verified and we were told the images he sent to the casino were not clear enough. They needed a better image from the player “Craig”

Response from Uptown Aces support:

“The payments team have informed me they still require a valid photo of the player holding their ID before they can release the payout. Please send this document at your earliest convenience.

Please try to use a high-quality camera, ensure that nothing is cropped, and that the information is clearly visible.

Once received and deemed valid they can finish the cashout process.”

We then contacted Craig to let him know that we received a reply from the casino and that Uptown Aces was requesting that he send in a clearer image of himself holding his ID.

The player this time told us that he has done that over 20 times. Contradicting the original complaint where we were told that the ID image was sent in 4 to 5 times.

So as of this post the player apparently is refusing to send in anymore images and is now claiming elderly abuse.

Unfortunately if the player is refusing to send in another image that is clearer per the casinos request there is nothing further we can do.

The complaint is now considered by us to be resolved.

Original player complaint:

“On October 26th I received it on email from uptown aces saying that I was verified and my account was updated and good to withdraw.

Not 6 weeks later I requested a withdrawal for $500 which they replied that I was not verified and they needed a picture of me holding my ID. I included the picture of me holding my ID with the original verification effort which again was approved on October 26th.

I have sent it in 4 or 5 times subsequent to that to try to satisfy them but they just will not accept it nor will they pay me.”