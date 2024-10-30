Uncovering Hidden Treasures with Little Griffins

Step into a mythical forest where ancient legends spring to life in Little Griffins, Spinlogic’s latest 5×3 slot adventure. With 20 paylines and charming fantasy-themed graphics, this slot brings fortune-seekers and legend lovers together on a quest for hidden treasures. But don’t let the cute griffin characters fool you—beneath their feathers lie some substantial rewards and features, including Free Games, Wilds, and Progressive Jackpots that could hatch big wins on any given spin.

Free Games Feature: Double the Adventure

The Free Games in Little Griffins can turn an average spin into a generous bonus round. To unlock this feature, land a Wild Gold Griffin Coin on any of the first four reels along with the Treasure Chest Scatter on reel five. With 10 Free Games awarded, every spin carries a doubled payout potential, thanks to a 2x multiplier applied to all wins during these rounds. Wilds also appear across all reels during Free Games, adding excitement with up to five additional Free Games if they line up favorably.

Wilds: Tripling Wins with Every Combination

In Little Griffins, the Wild symbol is not just a filler—it’s a powerful multiplier that can turn your spins into rewarding outcomes. Appearing on reels 1 through 4, the Wild substitutes for all symbols except the Scatter. Even better, when a Wild is part of a winning combination, it triples the win amount, adding a little extra magic to every encounter. The frequent appearance of Wilds makes the base game feel engaging, adding layers of anticipation to each spin as players watch for their favorite combinations.

Progressive Jackpots: The Random Route to Big Wins

The thrill of the Progressive Jackpot feature in Little Griffins is its unpredictability. After any paid spin, players could randomly trigger one of the slot’s progressive jackpots. With these jackpots adding an extra layer of excitement, every spin feels like a step closer to an unexpected treasure. Though jackpots are awarded randomly, they’re added to any other winnings, providing a satisfying payout potential. It’s worth noting that each jackpot contributes up to 1.5% to the overall Return to Player (RTP), making every spin a little more thrilling.

Final Thoughts

Little Griffins offers a delightful mix of engaging features and a mythical theme that’s as charming as it is rewarding. The Free Games, multipliers, and Progressive Jackpots provide a balance of consistent small wins and the potential for sudden, jackpot-level surprises. Spinlogic has created a slot that feels fresh and enchanting, with gameplay that balances both fun and reward—perfect for anyone ready to chase their own legend and uncover hidden treasures.