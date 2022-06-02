Never Miss Out on Vegas Crests’ Lotto Games Weekly

Vegas Crest is hosting a $1,000 Lotto Instant Games Tournament every week this month and the top 20 players in the tournament will win a share!

Join Vegas Crest every week during the month of June between Thursday and Friday for a chance to win $500 in cash playing the Lotto Instant Games Tournament. There’s a total of $1,000 up for grabs for the top 20 players.

Play any of the following games and earned the highest score. Points are earned by your total winnings.

To be eligible all players who enter the competition must have made at least one deposit in the previous 7 days. You must opt in to be eligible. All prizes will be credited on Saturday’s.

If you are ready for some great action this month, make sure you mark Thursday and Friday on your calendar each week! Vegas Crest doesn’t disappoint with their monthly specials!

New to Vegas Crest casino? Join today, just in time, to get in on all the action. New players can claim up to $2,500 in casino bonuses plus 100 free spins with the first two deposits. The first deposit is matched 200% up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins. The second deposit is matched 300% up to $1,500 plus 60 free spins.