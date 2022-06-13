Get a Special Offer on Khyros Gold Slot at Las Atlantis

New Game at Las Atlantis Casino, play the new Khyros Gold, Get a unique offer for playing new slot for a limited time!

Las Atlantis is excited to launch its latest game Khrysos Gold. They are also excited to offer its players three special match bonuses plus up to 60 free spins for the new game. Khrysos Gold is one of those slots that unleashes the power of the grid through gold wires with every spin, try it today with the following bonuses!

Bonus Code GOLDWIRED is valid for:

120% plus 25 free spins on Khrysos Gold when you deposit $30 with Neosurf, BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin and Credit Cards

140% plus 45 free spins on Khrysos Gold when you deposit $60 with Neosurf, BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin and Credit Cards

160% plus 60 free spins on Khrysos Gold, when you deposit $90 or more with Neosurf, BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin and Credit Cards

Terms and conditions of the bonus code is as follows; the code can be claimed up to three times per day. The maximum allowed bet is $10. There is no max payout after wagering has been made. Wagering is 30x the deposit and bonus amount.

Games included are Keno, Scratch Cards, Slots, Real Series Video Slots and Board Games. Spins are credited on Khrysos Gold only.