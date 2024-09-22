100 Spins on Mandarin Tiger at Slots Capital Casino

From September 19 to 25, all players at Slots Capital Casino can enjoy an exciting bonus of 100 free spins on the popular Mandarin Tiger slot game by Rival Gaming.

With this promotion, players can immerse themselves in Chinese mythology and culture while maximizing their chances of hitting a big win.

Here’s a closer look at the details:

Bonus Code: TIGER100

TIGER100 Minimum Deposit: $30

$30 Wagering Requirement: 60X (deposit + bonus)

60X (deposit + bonus) No Maximum Cashout

Available to: All Players

Step Into the World of Mandarin Tiger

Mandarin Tiger is a captivating 5-reel, 50-payline slot game that brings the magic of Chinese culture and the symbolism of the mighty tiger to life. Set against the backdrop of tranquil bamboo forests and traditional architecture, this game is as visually stunning as it is rewarding. The tiger, a symbol of strength and fortune in Chinese culture, plays a key role, guiding players toward impressive payouts.

Key Features of Mandarin Tiger

Wild Symbols: The Mandarin Tiger itself is the Wild, helping players form winning combinations by substituting for other symbols.

Scatters & Free Spins: Landing three or more Scatter symbols unlocks free spins, offering even more chances to win without placing additional bets.

High-Quality Design & Immersive Gameplay: With vibrant graphics, soothing sound effects, and animations that bring the game to life, Mandarin Tiger delivers an engaging slot experience that draws players into a world of myth and legend.

Why You Should Play

With 100 free spins up for grabs and no maximum cash out, this promotion offers excellent value for players. Mandarin Tiger’s combination of classic slot features and cultural depth makes it a standout title, offering hours of entertainment and the potential for big rewards.

Be sure to use the code TIGER100 and make a minimum deposit of $30 to claim your free spins and experience the captivating world of Mandarin Tiger at Slots Capital Casino!