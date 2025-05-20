1000% Bonus Premieres High-Octane Vegas Velocity Slot

Slots Capital Casino Launches Explosive 1000% Welcome Bonus and Premieres High-Octane Vegas Velocity Slot

Start with a bang! Turn $25 into $250 on All Slots and chase neon wins in the new fast-paced Vegas Velocity slot.

May 20, 2025 (Press Release)– Online slot fans, get ready: Slots Capital Casino is turning up the heat with a limited-time 1000% Welcome Bonus and the debut of its newest adrenaline-fueled slot, Vegas Velocity. Now through June 13, new players can deposit just $25 and play with $250, using bonus code BIGBANG250.

This generous offer provides an instant $225 bonus on a $25 deposit, giving players a full $250 to explore the casino’s wide array of slot games. The promotion comes with a 60x wagering requirement and is available to new players only.

Coinciding with the Limited-time Bonus offer is the launch of Vegas Velocity, a brand-new release from Rival. This electrifying slot takes players on a neon-soaked ride through retro Vegas, packed with extreme volatility, a 10-line layout, and the potential for a 10,000x max win.

“Our goal has always been to deliver excitement and value,” said Steve Vaughn Slots Capital Casino Manager. “With this massive 1000% bonus and the launch of Vegas Velocity, we’re giving new players the ultimate welcome and a chance to experience some of the most exhilarating slots online.”

In addition to this headline promotion, Slots Capital Casino is known for its daily bonus offers, diverse game library, and rewarding player experience. This is the perfect moment for new players to jump in and hit the reels with a serious bankroll boost.

Claim the bonus and explore the action now at www.slotscapital.lv

1000% WELCOME BONUS on ALL SLOTS

Valid until June 13, 2025 / New Players / ALL SLOTS

Max Bonus $225 / Max. cashout 10x deposit

Wagering Requirements: 60X (deposit + bonus)

Min. deposit $25

Bonus Code: BIGBANG250