150% Deposit Bonus on New Rival Game at Slots Capital

‘Jenny Nevada and the Diamond Temple’ Now Live at Slots Capital – Unlock the Treasures!

Calling all adventurers! Rival Gaming has just unveiled an electrifying new slot, Jenny Nevada and the Diamond Temple, and you can now embark on this high-stakes expedition at Slots Capital Casino! Join the daring explorer Jenny Nevada as she delves into an ancient temple, braving traps and mysteries in search of glittering fortunes. To mark this grand adventure, Slots Capital is offering an exclusive 150% deposit bonus—so gear up and start spinning for legendary rewards!

Step into the Adventure – Slot Game Overview

Set deep in a forgotten jungle, Jenny Nevada and the Diamond Temple invites you to navigate a perilous path toward hidden riches. With 5 reels, 3 rows, and 20 paylines, every spin unveils dazzling treasures, ancient relics, and thrilling surprises that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

🔥 Key Features:

Temple Maze Bonus Round – Explore the temple’s twisting corridors to uncover instant cash prizes, multipliers, and hidden rewards—but beware of traps that lurk in the shadows!

Free Spins Bonus – Land three or more Scatter symbols to unlock Free Spins, where Jenny’s trusty tools and the temple’s glowing artifacts appear more frequently for bigger wins!

Daring Theme & Stunning Graphics – Immerse yourself in a world of ancient riches, thrilling mysteries, and high-stakes adventure with crisp visuals and an electrifying soundtrack!

Will you uncover the legendary diamond hoard, or will you retreat with the riches you’ve unearthed? There’s only one way to find out—spin the reels and let Jenny Nevada guide you to untold fortunes!

Exclusive Slots Capital Bonus – Claim 150% Up to $300!

To celebrate the launch of Jenny Nevada and the Diamond Temple, Slots Capital Casino is offering a special bonus for treasure hunters:

🎰 150% Deposit Bonus up to $300

🎟 Bonus Code: DIAMOND150

💰 Minimum Deposit: $25

⚖ Wagering Requirement: 40X (Deposit + Bonus)

💎 Maximum Bonus: $300

💵 Max Cashout: 10X Deposit

📅 Available: March 27 – April 5

🌍 For All Players!

Start Your Treasure Hunt Today!

If you’re ready for pulse-pounding action and thrilling rewards, Jenny Nevada and the Diamond Temple is your next must-play slot. Don’t miss out on this limited-time bonus at Slots Capital Casino—grab your 150% boost and let the treasure hunt begin!

🚀 Claim Your Bonus & Play Now! 🎰