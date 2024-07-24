200% Deposit Bonus on Exciting New Slot: Coyote Canyon Slot

Slots Capital Casino Announces 200% Deposit Bonus on Exciting New Slot: Coyote Canyon

July 25, 2024 (Press Release) – Get ready for an exhilarating desert adventure with Slots Capital Casino as they introduce the new Coyote Canyon slot by Rival Gaming. From July 25-31, players can take advantage of a generous 200% deposit bonus while exploring this thrilling new game, featuring wilds, free spins, and an engaging bonus round.

Coyote Canyon immerses players in the rugged beauty of the Arizona desert. This 5×3 slot with 50 paylines offers an array of exciting features, including the Call of the Coyote symbol, which can transform into a 5x Wild, promising substantial rewards. The game also boasts a Free Spins Bonus and a Super Free Spins Bonus, where a 10x Wild symbol can multiply winnings significantly.

The Coyote serves as the Wild symbol, the Ancestral Spirit acts as the Scatter, and an ancient Native relic triggers the Bonus. Players will find themselves captivated by the Petroglyph Puzzle Bonus Game, where deciphering ancient petroglyphs can unlock incredible prizes. Additionally, the Bonus Buy feature provides a direct route to immediate action.

For a limited time only, players are invited to embark on this canyon desert quest and seek out hidden fortunes in Coyote Canyon:

200% DEPOSIT BONUS – UP TO $2,000

Available: July 25-31

July 25-31 Eligible Game: Coyote Canyon

Coyote Canyon Minimum Deposit: $30

$30 Wagering Requirements: 45x (deposit + bonus)

45x (deposit + bonus) Maximum Bonus: $1,000

$1,000 No Max Cashout

Bonus Code: COYOTE200

Slots Capital Casino, renowned for its extensive game selection and generous player bonuses, continues to captivate players around the world with this latest offering. Don’t miss out on the chance to explore Coyote Canyon and discover untold riches!

For more information and to join the adventure, visit Slots Capital Casino.