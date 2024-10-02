25 Free Spins on Kraken Hunger at Decode Casino

Kraken Hunger is Now Live at Decode Casino – Unleash the Deep Sea Adventure!

Decode Casino has just launched Kraken Hunger, a thrilling new slot from BGaming that takes you deep beneath the waves to confront the legendary sea monster. With immersive graphics, exciting gameplay mechanics, and a rewarding bonus offer, this is a game you won’t want to miss.

Bonus Offer: 25 Free Spins on Kraken Hunger

To celebrate the release, Decode Casino is offering 25 Free Spins on Kraken Hunger! Here are the details:

Bonus Code : FREE25HUNGER

: FREE25HUNGER No deposit required

Wagering requirement : 30x

: 30x Max cashout : $200

: $200 Valid : September 26 – 30

: September 26 – 30 Available for: All Players

It’s a fantastic opportunity to dive into the game without making a deposit, and with a potential max cashout of $200, you could sail away with some serious rewards!

Game Overview: Kraken Hunger

In Kraken Hunger, players are taken on a high-stakes journey beneath the ocean’s surface, where they must battle the fearsome Kraken to recover hidden riches. The game’s layout varies from a 5×3, 5×4, or 5×5 grid, giving you the flexibility of 5, 10, or 20 paylines, respectively.

Game Layout : 5×3, 5×4, or 5×5 reels

: 5×3, 5×4, or 5×5 reels Paylines : 5, 10, or 20

: 5, 10, or 20 Developer: BGaming

The mysterious Compass symbols are key to unlocking Free Spins in this adventure. Depending on how many you find—3, 4, or 5—you’ll earn 10, 15, or 20 Free Spins. But that’s just the beginning! During the Free Spins round, watch out for the squid Wilds, which gather in groups of four to award up to 10 additional spins and assign generous multipliers to your winnings. You can extend the Free Spins round up to three times, with increasing multipliers: x2, x3, and even a massive x10 for the third round.

Tame the Kraken for Massive Wins

The game’s centerpiece is the powerful Kraken, and while the stories about its terror are enough to scare any sailor, those brave enough to face it can earn fantastic rewards. In Free Spins mode, pirate ship symbols come into play. When combined with squid Wilds, they deliver sizable payouts by accumulating all ship values in a single spin.

During the main game, these ships come with accumulating multipliers, which change based on the grid size and give you even more chances to win. With each spin, the unpredictability and excitement of Kraken Hunger keeps you on edge, whether you’re spinning across 5 paylines or 20!

Join the Battle and Reclaim the Kraken’s Treasure

Decode Casino’s Kraken Hunger delivers a sea of excitement and the chance to earn incredible rewards. With its rich visuals, unique mechanics, and an engaging Free Spins round filled with potential multipliers and bonus spins, this slot will have you diving in again and again.

Don’t forget to claim your 25 Free Spins using code FREE25HUNGER before September 30 and take on the Kraken for a chance at some deep-sea loot!

Prepare yourself for an epic underwater adventure at Decode Casino, and see if you can tame the Kraken and recover its stolen treasures!