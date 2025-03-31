40 Free Spins on ‘Fruity Spins’ at Miami Club Casino!

Play with 40 Free Spins on Fruity Spins at Miami Club – March 2025! Plus, an Earth Hour Bonus Worth Celebrating!

Spring is in the air, and what better way to celebrate than with a juicy, fruit-filled slot adventure? Miami Club Casino is treating players to a refreshing bonus that will have you spinning for sweet rewards. Get ready to claim 40 Free Spins on the vibrant Fruity Spins slot, available for a limited time!

40 Free Spins Bonus on Fruity Spins

🍒 Bonus Offer: 40 Free Spins on Fruity Spins

🎟 Bonus Code: FSM326

💰 No Deposit Required

🔄 Wagering Requirement: 40x

💵 Max. Cashout: $150

📅 Promo Period: March 26 – April 16

🆕 Available for: New Players

How to Claim:

Sign up or log into your Miami Club Casino account. Enter the bonus code FSM326 in the cashier section. Start spinning Fruity Spins for free and savor the sweet rewards!

Bonus Alert: Earth Hour Special!

Celebrate Earth Hour with an extra bonus that will light up your gaming experience! Miami Club is offering an exclusive 100% bonus up to $200, plus 45 Free Spins on the Book Of The Earth slot.

🌍 Bonus Code: EARTHHOUR

💵 Minimum Deposit: $50

🔄 Wagering Requirement: 20x

💰 No Max. Cashout

📅 Promo Period: March 27 – April 3

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Available for: All Players

How to Claim:

Deposit at least $50 and enter the code EARTHHOUR at checkout. Get a 100% match bonus up to $200. Enjoy 45 Free Spins on Book Of The Earth and embark on an ancient adventure!

Double Rewards Points in March!

Get ready to maximize your rewards! Throughout March, Miami Club Casino is doubling reward points on three exciting slots:

🍀 Lucky Irish

🦋 Butterflies II

🍒 Crazy Cherry

Play these featured games and rack up double the points for extra perks and prizes!

Why Play at Miami Club Casino?

No deposit free spins for new players

Exciting seasonal promotions

Double rewards points on popular slots

Fast and secure payouts

Don’t miss out on these exciting offers at Miami Club! Claim your 40 Free Spins today and let the fruity fun begin!