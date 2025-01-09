40 Spins on the New Slotty Claus at Slots Capital Casino

January 9, 2025 (PRESS RELEASE) – As the holiday season rolls into the New Year, Slots Capital Casino invites players to keep the festive spirit alive with an exciting new promotion.

From January 9 to January 15, all depositing players can enjoy 40 Free Spins on Slotty Claus, the latest thrilling slot by Rival Gaming.

This festive game brings the joy of a Vegas Christmas right to your screen, complete with vibrant graphics, engaging gameplay, and plenty of opportunities to win big!

Santa’s Vegas Adventure: The Story of Slotty Claus

In Slotty Claus, the North Pole faces an unprecedented crisis. Santa Claus has gone missing on Christmas Eve, last seen partying in Las Vegas! Now, it’s up to you to team up with Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, and the Elves to find him before Christmas is completely derailed.

Set in a Vegas winter wonderland, this slot combines holiday cheer with Sin City glamour. From glowing lights to piles of Christmas gifts, every spin is packed with excitement and festive vibes.

Features that Bring the Magic to Life

Slotty Claus is filled with dynamic features designed to enhance the thrill and maximize your chances of winning:

2x Multiplier Wild : Double your winnings when this festive wild appears on the reels.

: Double your winnings when this festive wild appears on the reels. Hold & Win Bonus : Land six prize symbols to activate this fan-favorite bonus feature, where you’ll unlock four in-game jackpots and additional prizes.

: Land six prize symbols to activate this fan-favorite bonus feature, where you’ll unlock four in-game jackpots and additional prizes. Jingle Jackpots : Add extra excitement with the opportunity to win prizes up to 5,000x your bet.

: Add extra excitement with the opportunity to win prizes up to 5,000x your bet. Bonus Buy Option: Skip the wait and jump straight into the bonus rounds to rescue Christmas faster!

Steven Vaughn, Slots Capital Casino Manager, describes the game as “a Vegas-style winter wonderland filled with Santa, reindeer, and holiday surprises. With wilds, scatters, and a unique bonus round, Slotty Claus offers players an unforgettable gaming experience with plenty of chances to win big.”

Claim Your 40 Spins on Slotty Claus

Slots Capital Casino is making it easy to join the action. Simply make a deposit during the promotional period to enjoy 40 Free Spins on this exciting new game.

Promotion Details:

Bonus Period : January 9–15, 2025

: January 9–15, 2025 Game : Slotty Claus by Rival

: Slotty Claus by Rival Minimum Deposit : $30

: $30 Wagering Requirement : 40x (deposit + bonus)

: 40x (deposit + bonus) Maximum Cashout : 10x deposit

: 10x deposit Bonus Code: CLAUS40

Why Players Love Slots Capital Casino

Known for its vast library of games, Slots Capital Casino continues to captivate players across the globe with its exciting promotions and user-friendly platform. From classic slots to the latest releases, there’s always something new to explore. Plus, with generous bonuses like this one, Slots Capital ensures that players always feel appreciated.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to start the New Year with festive fun and exciting prizes. Deposit now, claim your 40 spins, and help save Christmas in Slotty Claus!

Ready to Spin?

Head to Slots Capital Casino today, use the bonus code CLAUS40, and join the Vegas-style holiday adventure.