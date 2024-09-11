50 Free Spins on Paydirt! Slot + Galaxy Blast at Everygame

This month, Everygame Casino is doubling the excitement with the launch of two thrilling new games from SpinLogic and an enticing casino bonus contest.

Players can now experience the wild rush of the California gold rush in Paydirt! Go for the Gold, a slot packed with Wild Scatters and Morphing Symbols. For those craving a new type of gaming adventure, Galaxy Blast, the casino’s first-ever crash game, delivers exhilarating multiplayer action. On top of that, players can compete in the $150,000 Oktoberfest Casino Bonus Contest, where the prizes keep rolling in weekly!

A Journey to the Gold Rush with Paydirt! Go for the Gold

If you’ve ever dreamed of striking it rich in the Wild West, Paydirt! Go for the Gold is the perfect slot to fulfill your gold-digging fantasies. Set against the backdrop of the California gold rush, the reels are brimming with iconic symbols like gold pans and pickaxes. But it’s the special features that truly set this game apart.

The Wild Scatters are key in triggering the Free Spins feature. Get three or more of these Wild Scatters to unlock a set of Free Games, where the game’s Morphing Symbol feature comes into play. Before the Free Spins begin, one symbol is chosen at random, and if it appears as part of a winning combination, it expands to fill the entire reel—amplifying your chances of landing big wins. Even better, three more Scatters retrigger the Free Spins, giving players extra opportunities to strike gold!

50 Free Spins and a Bonus for Paydirt! Go for the Gold

To celebrate the launch of this thrilling slot, Everygame Casino is offering an exclusive introductory bonus. Players can enjoy a 150% deposit bonus up to $5000 plus 50 free spins on Paydirt! Go for the Gold. All it takes is a minimum deposit of just $20, and by using the bonus code PAYDIRT150, you can claim this generous offer and maximize your playtime on this exciting slot.

Paydirt! Go for the Gold – Introductory Bonus:

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 Free Spins

Minimum Deposit: $20

Bonus Code: PAYDIRT150

Available until October 31, 2024

Blast into the Cosmos with Galaxy Blast

In addition to Paydirt!, Everygame Casino is launching its first crash game—Galaxy Blast. A true multiplayer experience, this game lets you board a rocket with other players and ride into space with one goal in mind: cash out before the rocket crashes! The excitement builds as the multiplier rises alongside the rocket’s altitude, reaching up to 5000X your bet. But beware—wait too long, and the rocket crashes, losing your bet. Time your cash-out perfectly, and you could soar to incredible winnings!

Compete against other players in real time, climb the leaderboard, and enjoy the innovative multiplayer gaming style in Galaxy Blast.

Compete for Weekly Prizes in the $150,000 Oktoberfest Bonus Contest

Everygame Casino isn’t just stopping with new games—it’s also launching a $150,000 Oktoberfest Bonus Contest that runs until October 7. Players can automatically earn points just by playing any game on the site, and each week, the top 300 players will win up to $500 each! The top 20 players each week will also enter a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

Oktoberfest Bonuses:

100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Bonus Code: 1OKTOBERFEST24 50 Free Spins on Small Fortune

Bonus Code: 2OKTOBERFEST24

By claiming the first bonus, you’ll qualify for the second, ensuring that your Oktoberfest celebration is packed with fun and winning potential. Don’t miss out on this exciting event!

Explore Everygame Casino’s Rich Gaming Library

As one of the most trusted online casinos globally, Everygame Casino offers a premium selection of real-money slots and table games. Whether you’re spinning the reels on new releases like Paydirt! Go for the Gold or engaging in the cutting-edge crash mechanics of Galaxy Blast, there’s something for every player. And with excellent bonus offers and top-tier customer service, your gaming experience is guaranteed to be a blast.

Be sure to take advantage of these limited-time offers and experience the latest in innovative gameplay at Everygame Casino!